Déjà vu as Limerick church is targeted by thieves for second time in a month

INVESTIGATIONS are underway after a Church in County Limerick was targeted by thieves for the second time in a matter of weeks.

While churches are closed to Mass-goers during the current Level 5 restrictions, that hasn't stopped criminals from entering St Peter and Pauls church in Kilmallock.

Last month, gardai issued an appeal for information after the church was broken into during the night of Wednesday, December 30 into the early hours of New Year's Day.

"The thief got in through the side door which he forced and stole the coin box from the candle stand. He then forced his way into the sacristy and took a small amount of money from there," said divisional crime prevention officer Sergeant Ber Leetch.

Now, in keeping with Groundhog day earlier this week, gardai have issue another appeal following the theft of a significant quantity of heating oil from a fuel tank on the church grounds.

That theft took place in recent days.

"This shows that thieves don’t care who they take property from as long as it has some resale value and they can make a profit from it. Don’t give them a chance to take from you, protect your fuel with an oil tank lock and a sensor light," said Sgt Leetch.

Gardai at Kilmallock are investigating both incidents.