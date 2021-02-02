Intruders fled from Limerick home after barking dog alerted owner

A BARKING dog is being praised by gardai for alerting a Limerick homeowner to three intruders at the property.

"Gardai know that burglars do not want to get caught so they don’t want to be seen or heard. Last Friday, just after five in the morning, a man who lives in Dooradoyle heard his dog barking. He went to his window and saw three men leaving his front garden," said divisional crime prevention officer Sergeant Ber Leetch.

"It’s clear that they heard the dog barking and decided to run off in case the homeowner woke up and discovered them. Dogs really can be a man’s best friend," she added.

Sgt Leetch says the incident highlights the well-trained pet dogs can be a deterrent to burglars.

Gardai at Roxboro Road are investigating.