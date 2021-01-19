Parked cars broken into in Limerick villages

Gardai are investigating a number of recent thefts from cars in two Limerick villages.

In one incident, a driver’s licence was taken from an unlocked car which had been parked in Ballylanders overnight. Separately, cash was taken from two unlocked cars outside the same house in the Ardpatrick area overnight.

"People have probably been leaving their cars unlocked for years outside their homes in the mistaken belief that they

are safe enough but this way of thinking must change. Get into the habit of checking that your car is locked the same way that you would check that your windows and doors of your home are locked," said divisional crime prevention officer Sergeant Ber Leetch.

In another incident in the city, gardai at Mayorstone station received a report of a theft from a car. While the lady's car was not damaged, gardai could see that it had been entered and searched.

"The lady was convinced that she had locked her car but she had not checked the door before leaving it. In this case, to add insult to injury her bank card had been stolen and her bank contacted her to say that there had been two transactions on

her card. It’s well worth while taking the couple of seconds to check that your car is definitely locked," added Sgt Leetch.