Young man given fake phone after travelling to Limerick to meet online 'seller'

A YOUNG man who travelled to buy a phone which he saw advertised for sale online was duped out of a significant amount of cash, gardai have revealed.

The injured party, who saw the advertisement on social media drove to Dooradoyle from Waterford after making contacted with the seller.

"Everything looked legitimate and he got his phone. He handed over a large sum of money but when he got home he realised that this was a fake phone. He is now out of pocket and neither he nor the gardai can contact the seller," said Sergeant Ber Leetch.

"This phone was offered for sale at a lower price, this seemed too good to be true and it was," she added.