Theft of power tools from Limerick business investigated

INFORMATION is being sought following the theft of a large number of power tools from a commercial premises in Pallasgreen.

According to gardai, chainsaws, leaf blowers, strimmers and a generator were taken during the burglary which occurred in recent days.

"Gardai want to caution people that these stolen items could be offered for sale. Do not buy anything unless it’s from a licenced retailer who can offer proper aftersales service," said divisional crime prevention officer Sergeant Ber Leetch.

"Don’t buy from anybody who is offering items in unusual circumstances, these items are likely to be stolen property so buyer beware," she added.

Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to contact gardai.