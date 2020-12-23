Significant amount of cash stolen from home of Limerick pensioner during 'distraction burglary'

GARDAI are investigating the theft of a considerable amount of cash from the home of a pensioner who lives in Limerick city.

According to gardai, the man whose aged in his early 70s, answered the door after a man called to his home at Athlunkard Street at around 8am last Friday.

"This male asked for access to the gentleman’s back yard as he alleged that he was working next door and had accidentally dropped tools over the boundary wall. The gentleman granted this male access and while he was escorting him through his house he saw a second unknown male come out of his bedroom," said divisional crime prevention officer Sergeant Ber Leetch.

Both males then ran from the house and when the homeowner checked his bedroom he became aware that a considerable amount of cash was missing.

"This is a perfect example of a distraction burglary where one thief keeps the homeowner occupied with a reasonable enough request, while the other thief gets into the house and helps himself to anything he wants," sgt Leetch.

"Don’t keep large amounts of cash in your home but if you must keep some cash, hide it in an imaginative place but not in your bedroom. Do not open the door to anybody, use the door chain or shout out your window, keep unexpected callers out of your house," she added.