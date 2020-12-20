Safe stolen during Limerick burglary 'found in field'

A HOMEOWNER in County Limerick was only alerted to a burglary at his home after a safe which was taken from the house was found in a field.

According to gardai, they were alerted after a man who lives in the Caherconlish area found the safe in a field next to his home.

"He called the gardai who discovered the name and address of the owner within the safe, when they called to the address they could see that it had been broken into and obviously the safe taken," said divisional crime prevention officer Sergeant Ber Leetch.

"At that point the owner of the house didn’t even know his house had been burgled," she added.

Investigations are continuing.