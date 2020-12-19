Big increase in thefts of catalytic converters in Limerick

Gardai have issued a fresh appeal to car owners to be vigilant following a big increase in thefts of catalytic convertors in the Limerick area.

Every diesel or petrol car has a catalytic convertor but some are easier than others for thieves to steal.

"Convertors were cut from cars in Clonlara, Pallasgreen, Glin, Kilmeedy and Dromcollogher in the last week," said divisional crime prevention officer Sergeant Ber Leetch.

"Find out if the catalytic convertor in your car is vulnerable to theft and take steps to protect it by parking as close as possible to your home, in a well lit up area and in a position which would make it very difficult to raise your car up," she added.

Gardai are also appealing to motorists to be careful when defrosting their cars over the winter months.

"Now that we have had a few frosty mornings, people are turning on their cars and leaving them to warm up in their drive. A man on the Kilmurray Road did just this last week, he went back to the house for a minute when a male ran up, got into the van and drove off," said Sgt Leetch.