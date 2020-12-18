Off-duty garda praised as thief who stole shopping in Limerick is apprehended

AN off-duty garda has been praised after his quick actions and observations led to a thief being apprehended and stolen shopping recovered.

"At around lunchtime last Saturday, the garda saw a male who was known to him, running and carrying a number of bags of shopping at Mulgrave Street" explained Sergeant Ber Leetch.

The garda made enquiries and discovered that a lady, in her early 50s, had reported the theft of her shopping which she had left down a short time earlier.

"This male was subsequently arrested, charged and is before the courts. The lady’s shopping was returned to her in perfect condition," said Sgt Leetch.