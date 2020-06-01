Limerick man charged following major drugs seizure in the Midlands

A Limerick man who is charged in connection with a major drugs seizure in County Laois is to be prosecuted on indictment before the circuit court.

Declan Frahill, 49, who has an address at Sheelin Road, Caherdavin, Limerick faces several charges in relation to the discovery of cocaine, worth €35,000.

He is accused of possession of the drugs - for the purpose of sale or supply, on the M7 motorway at Ballyclider, Co Laois on May 28.

The drugs were seized when a car was stopped searched by gardai who are investigating the sale and supply of controlled drugs in West Dublin and Kildare.

At Portlaoise District Court, Judge Catherine Staines granted Mr Frahill bail on his own bond of €100 on condition that he does not leave the jurisdiction and signs on daily at Mayorstone garda station in Limerick.

Mr Frahill does not have a passport and Judge Staines made it a condition of his bail is that he does not apply for one.

She remanded him on bail to appear at Tullamore District Court on October 7 next and time was extended for service of a book of evidence.