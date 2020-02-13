Limerick garda corruption trial sent to Dublin

THE trial of a Limerick-based detective and a businessman who are accused of corruption offences is to be heard in Dublin.

Detective Garda David Bourke, 48, who has an address at Main Street, Oola and Stephen O’Sullivan, 37, who has an address at Farrehy, Broadford, Limerick were arrested and charged last September following a lengthy investigation into alleged wrong-doing and corruption involving garda personnel in the Southern Region.

Mr Bourke faces two charges under the provisions of the Criminal Justice (Corruption Offences) Act 2018 relating to offences which are alleged to have taken place at a location in Bruree on December 22, 2018.

The charges allege that he obtained information through his employment “for the purpose of corruptly obtaining a gift, consideration or advantage” for himself.

It is alleged he accepted inducements from Stephen O’Sullivan who is a director of Stephen Bawn Motors Limited (trading as Bawn Motors) which was under investigation by CAB at the time. The company has a registered address at Ballysimon Road, Limerick.

Mr O’Sullivan is accused of “corruptly giving or agreeing to give a material gift, consideration or advantage” to Mr Bourke in return for confidential information concerning the CAB investigation into the company.

During a procedural hearing at Limerick Circuit Court last week, Judge Tom O’Donnell was told the prosecution was seeking to have the case transferred to the circuit court in Dublin because of concerns over publicity.

There was no objection from lawyers representing the defendants and the matter was adjourned to the present list at the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin.