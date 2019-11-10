County Limerick pensioner holds hands up to drink driving

A PENSIONER from Kilteely has been put off the road for drink driving.

Pat McCarthy, aged 70, of Cill Bhride, Kilteely pleaded guilty to the offence which occurred at Main Street, Hospital.

Garda Stephen Kelleher said he was conducting a mandatory intoxalyser checkpoint in the town at 2.15am on December 1, 2018.

“A silver Opel was being driven by Pat McCarthy. He failed a roadside breath test,” said Garda Kelleher.

After being conveyed to Bruff Garda Station, Kilmallock Court heard that Mr McCarthy gave a reading of 51mgs of alcohol per 100mls of breath.

Erin O’Hagan, barrister for Mr McCarthy, asked the garda if her client had co-operated fully.

“Yes,” said Garda Kelleher.

She put it to the garda that Mr McCarthy is not known to gardai.

Garda Kelleher agreed.

Ms O’Hagan said Mr McCarthy is a 70-year-old pensioner.

“He has gone his whole life without coming to the attention of gardai. He took a chance. He has sold his vehicle. He has worked in bars all his life. He is well able to conduct himself with alcohol,” said Ms O’Hagan.

Judge Marian O’Leary fined Mr McCarthy €400 and disqualified him from driving for two years.