Garda app to be rolled out across the country following successful  pilot in Limerick

A GARDA smartphone app which has been successfully piloted in Limerick for the past two years is to be rolled out nationally next year.

The ACTIVE Mobility app, which was first rolled out in Limerick early last year, allows gardai to access real-time information on the roadside relating to vehicles and motorists they encounter.

Around 50 devices have been in use across the Limerick division as part of the pilot with local members feeding into the process to develop the app which forms part of the Mobility Strategy under the Commission on the Future of Policing in Ireland (CFPI)

Ahead of the national roll-out of the initiative, the app has been enhanced to give users access to a new Fixed Charge Penalty feature and eircodes.

“The app gives the member the ability to process Fixed Charge Penalties at the side of the road. The member can use their mobile data station to scan licence plates, driver’s licences and look up Pulse and other back-office garda systems and then create the charge,” said a garda spokesperson.

The roll out of the ACTIVE Mobility programme nationally is being headed up by the former head of the Limerick gardai division – Assistant Commissioner David Sheahan who says it’s not just about road safety and will also be used in other areas of policing.

Around 2,000 secure devices are to be rolled out early next subject to the completion of a procurement process.

Gardai from the Limerick division gave a presentation to the members of Road Safety Authority at a recent event in Dublin to review road safety statistics.