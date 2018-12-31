Man hospitalised following stabbing incident at Limerick takeaway

Gardai are investigating an assault incident at a takeaway on the outskirts of Limerick city at the weekend.

A man in his late teens was brought to University Hospital Limerick after he suffered an apparent stab wound during an incident at a premises in the Annacotty area on Saturday night.

According to gardai, the man's injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Gardai at Henry Street are investigating.