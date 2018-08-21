UPDATE: Young man, 23, 'stabbed in the head' in Limerick city attack

A YOUNG MAN in his early 20s remains in critical condition in hospital following a violent early morning attack in the northside of Limerick city.

Gardai at Mayorstone garda station launched an investigation into the incident, which occurred at around 3am on Monday at Woodbine Avenue in Caherdavin.

It is understood that a row ensued which resulted in two young men, aged 22 and 23, suffering serious stab wounds.

The 23-year-old suffered stab wounds to the head, according to a source.

The 22-year-old is currently being treated at Cork University Hospital, where his condition is being treated as serious but not life-threatening.

The 23-year-old is also being treated at Cork University Hospital, where his injuries are considered serious and life-threatening.

A motive for the attack has yet to be established as gardai continue their investigations.

Gardai have cordoned off two areas in the estate, which is just outside the Christ the King church and close to the community centre.

A small section of Walnut Drive and a green at Blackthorn Drive and Woodbine Avenue have been cordoned off. At the time of going to print, no arrests had been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mayorstone garda station at 061-456980, or the garda confidential line at 1800-666111.