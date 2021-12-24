Search

24 Dec 2021

Incidence rate of Covid-19 in Limerick reaches four-week high

The incidence rate in Limerick remains below the national average

David Hurley

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

THE Incidence rate of Covid-19 has increased again as the Omicron variant takes hold across the country.

New figures, published by the Department of Health, show the overall incidence rate for the city and county was 1036 (per 100,000 population) at midnight on Tuesday - significantly below the overall national rate of 1,344.3.

Between December 7 and December 20, the Metropolitan District accounted for 64% of new cases in Limerick and Limerick City East continues to have the highest incidence rate for any area of the city and county.

Over the two-week period, the highest number of new cases (484) was recorded in Limerick City East while the lowest number of new cases was in the Newcastle West Municipal District (185).

There were small week-on-week increases in case numbers in five areas while Cappamore/Kilmallock was the only LEA where a reduction was recorded.

A total of 2,046 new cases of Covid-19 were reported in Limerick between November 30 and last Monday - compared to the 1,842 cases which were reported during the preceeding fortnight.

Given the level of Omicron circulating at present, public health specialist, Dr Rose Fitzgerald, is appealing to people to adhere to public health guidelines this Christmas.

"We need to have social distancing, we need to limit the number of people we have contact with and we need to wear mask. If we can't, we must observe social distancing," she said.

BREAKING: Dr Tony Holohan gives advice for Christmas as Covid cases surge

____________________

Latest 14-day incidence rate and case numbers for Limerick (November 30 - December 13)

Limerick City East

1,369.5 (484 new cases)

Limerick City West

1,301 (454 new cases)

Limerick City North

1,097.5 (381 new cases)

Adare/Rathkeale

909.4 (252 new cases)

Cappamore/Kilmallock

832.8 (290 new cases)

Newcastle West

674.8 (185 new cases)

