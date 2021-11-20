Latest round of walk-in Covid-19 vaccination clinics to get underway in Limerick

THE UL Hospitals Group will hold a number of walk-in Covid-19 vaccination clinics this weekend as part of the continuing effort to maximise the immunity of the population.

The walk-in clinics, which will take place today and tomorrow, are strictly for Pfizer Dose 1 and Dose 2 vaccines and should not be attended by anyone seeking a third vaccine or booster dose.

The no-appointment clinics will take place at the vaccination centre at Limerick Racecourse, Patrickswell between 4pm and 7pm this Saturday and between 3pm and 6pm on Sunday.

A Pfizer Dose 1&2 vaccine clinic will also take place at the the Abbey Court Hotel in Nenagh between 4pm and 7pm on Sunday.

Anyone attending any of the clinics should bring ID and their vaccine record card with them. Appointments are not required and members of the public do not need to register in advance.

Any children (over 12) attending for a vaccine must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Since January 4, 2021 more than 400,000 Covid-19 vaccinations have been administered under the UL Hospitals Group vaccination programme.