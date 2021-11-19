More than half of new cases of Covid-19 now reported in Limerick city

MORE than half of all cases of Covid-19 in Limerick are now being reported in the greater city area, new figures have revealed.

Data from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, shows 1,203 new cases of the disease were reported in the Metropolitan District between November 2, and November 15.

This compares to 770 across the three municipal districts in the county and represents 60% of the total number of cases in Limerick.

The incidence rate is rising in all areas of Limerick with the exception of Adare/Rathkeale while two areas (Limerick City East and Limerick City North) have an incidence rate which is higher than the overall national rate of 1,160.7 (per 100,00) population.

Over the two-week period, the highest number of new cases (446) was recorded in the Limerick City East LEA while the lowest number of new cases was in the Newcastle West Municipal District (221).

A total of 1,973 new cases of Covid-19 were reported in Limerick between November 2 and last Monday - compared to the 1,332 cases which were reported during the preceeding fortnight.

____________________

Latest 14-day incidence rate and case numbers for Limerick (November 2 - November 15)

Limerick City East

1,262 (446 new cases)

Limerick City North

1,207 (419 new cases)

Limerick City West

968.6 (338 new cases)

Adare/Rathkeale

963.6 (267 new cases)

Cappamore/Kilmallock

809.9 (282 new cases)

Newcastle West

806.1 (221 new cases)