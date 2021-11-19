More than half of new cases of Covid-19 now reported in Limerick city

The highest incidence rate of Covid-19 in Limerick is in Adare/Rathkeale Municipal District
MORE than half of all cases of Covid-19 in Limerick are now being reported in the greater city area, new figures have revealed.
Data from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, shows 1,203 new cases of the disease were reported in the Metropolitan District between November 2, and November 15.
This compares to 770 across the three municipal districts in the county and represents 60% of the total number of cases in Limerick.
The incidence rate is rising in all areas of Limerick with the exception of Adare/Rathkeale while two areas (Limerick City East and Limerick City North) have an incidence rate which is higher than the overall national rate of 1,160.7 (per 100,00) population.
Over the two-week period, the highest number of new cases (446) was recorded in the Limerick City East LEA while the lowest number of new cases was in the Newcastle West Municipal District (221).
A total of 1,973 new cases of Covid-19 were reported in Limerick between November 2 and last Monday - compared to the 1,332 cases which were reported during the preceeding fortnight.
____________________
Latest 14-day incidence rate and case numbers for Limerick (November 2 - November 15)
Limerick City East
1,262 (446 new cases)
Limerick City North
1,207 (419 new cases)
Limerick City West
968.6 (338 new cases)
Adare/Rathkeale
963.6 (267 new cases)
Cappamore/Kilmallock
809.9 (282 new cases)
Newcastle West
806.1 (221 new cases)
Mayor of the City and County of Limerick, Cllr Danie Butler, at the flag-raising ceremony in Lough Gur
Senan West, far right, pictured with his parents Catherine FitzGerald and Dominic West and his siblings Christabel, Dora and Francis at Glin Castle Picture: Michael Cowhey
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.