Details confirmed of latest walk-in Covid-19 vaccination clinics in Limerick

A number of walk-in Covid-19 vaccination clinics will take place in Limerick this week
THE UL Hospitals Group has confirmed it will provide a number of walk-in Covid-19 vaccination clinics over the coming days, as part of the continuing effort to maximise the immunity of the population.
The walk-in clinics are strictly for Dose 1 and Dose 2 vaccines, and should not be attended by anyone seeking a third vaccine dose.
The no-appointment clinics will take place at the vaccination centre at Limerick Racecourse, Patrickswell between 5pm and 7pm on Friday and between 4pm and 7pm on Sunday.
Pfizer Dose 1&2 vaccine clinics will also take place at the West County Hotel in Ennis (5pm-7pm, Thursday) and the Abbey Court Hotel in Nenagh (2pm-4pm, Sunday).
Anyone attending any of the clinics should bring ID and their vaccine record card with them. Appointments are not required and members of the public do not need to register in advance.
Any children (over 12) attending for a vaccine must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
Since January 4, 2021 more than 390,000 Covid-19 vaccinations have been administered under the UL Hospitals Group vaccination programme.
