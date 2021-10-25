Walk-in Covid-19 vaccination clinics to take place in Limerick as part of renewed national effort

THE UL Hospitals Group has confirmed it will provide a number of walk-in Covid-19 vaccination clinics this week, as part of a renewed national effort to maximise the immunity of the population.

In addition to the no-appointment clinic which is taking place at Limerick Racecourse this bank holiday Monday, further clinics will take place on Thursday, Friday and Sunday.

Pfizer Dose 1&2 vaccine clinics will also take place this week at the Abbey Court Hotel in Nenagh (Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday) and at the West County Hotel in Ennis (Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.)

Dr Sarah O’Connell, Consultant in Infectious Diseases, and UL Hospitals Group clinical lead for Covid-19, is urging anyone who is not vaccinated to attend one of these clinics for a vaccine, and to protect themselves, their families and friends as much as possible against Covid-19 ahead of the Winter.

Vaccination against Covid-19 protects very well against severe disease and hospitalisation with Covid-19. Recent studies have shown that unvaccinated people have five times the risk of infection and more than 10 times the risk of hospitalisation or death compared with vaccinated people. Recently we have seen very high rates of community transmission and an increased number of hospitalisations. This has put a further strain on our healthcare system, and it continues to do so unfortunately,” she said.

It should be noted that this week's walk-in clinics are for Pfizer Dose 1 & Dose 2 vaccinations only. They are not for anyone seeking a third dose of the vaccine, which is delivered under separate programmes.

Anyone attending any of the clinics should bring ID and their vaccine record card with them. Appointments are not required and members of the public do not need to register in advance.

Any children (over 12) attending for a vaccine must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.