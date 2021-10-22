Search

22/10/2021

Covid incidence rate increases in all areas of Limerick

Infection rate of Covid-19 three times the national rate in one part of Limerick

The highest incidence rate of Covid-19 in Limerick is in the Newcastle West Municipal District

Reporter:

David Hurley

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

MORE than 1,000 new cases of Covid-19 were reported in Limerick in the two weeks between October 5 and October 18, new figures have revealed.

This was the highest number of new cases in Limerick for any fortnight since January and the latest figures show the incidence rate of the disease is rising in all six of Limerick's Local Electoral Areas.

According to data from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, more than 200 new cases were reported in three of Limerick's LEAs while the incident rate, as of Monday, was below the overall national rate in just two (Limerick City North & Limerick City West).

The highest number of cases (233) was recorded in the Newcastle West Municipal District which also continues to have the highest rate in Limerick at 849.9 (per 100,000 population).

A total of 1,118 new cases of Covid-19 were reported in Limerick between October 5 and last Monday - compared to the 796 which were reported in the preceeding fortnight.

____________________

Latest 14-day incidence rate and case numbers for Limerick (October 5 - October 18)

Newcastle West

849.9 (233 new cases)

Adare/Rathkeale

664 (184 new cases)

Cappamore/Kilmallock

597.3 (208 new cases)

Limerick City East

580 (205 new cases)

Limerick City North

463.8 (161 new cases)

Limerick City West

363.9 (127 new cases)

*Overall national rate is 493

LISTEN: Walk-in Covid vaccination clinics confirmed for Limerick this bank holiday weekend

