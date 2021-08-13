BREAKING: Concern over 'sudden increase' in Covid cases in Limerick

THE Department of Public Health Mid-West says it's concerned at a sudden increase in cases of Covid-19 cases in the Mid-West region over the past seven days.

The number of confirmed cases in Limerick yesterday was the highest daily total so far this month.

"Similar to the January wave, there are no single events that are contributing to the increase in new infections in the region. This suggests a trend of widespread community transmission with multi-setting clusters becoming more frequent," said a spokesperson for Public Health Mid West.

"We are recording outbreaks in long-term residential care facilities, workplaces, social activity indoors and outdoors, a small number of sports teams, among vulnerable populations, multi-household outbreaks, and community clusters," he added.

A total of 824 cases of Covid-19 have been recorded across in the Mid-West over the past 14 days; 515 in Limerick, 183 in Clare, and 126 in North Tipperary.

On August 12, there were 50 cases in Limerick, 12 in Clare, and 23 in North Tipperary - the highest daily increase in the region in two months.

The Department of Public Health Mid West says it is aware of at least 168 individuals who attended hospitality settings while infectious over the past three weeks and it is appealing to people to avoid these settings if they have symptoms or if you were previously at-risk of infection.

The vast majority of new cases have multiple exposures and close contacts, rendering the management and investigation of new infections more resource-intensive. This means that the ability to map the disease is becoming more difficult.

Commenting ahead of the weekend, Dr Marie Casey, Specialist in Public Health Medicine, said: “We are asking the public to be conscious of those who are not yet fully vaccinated, by taking extra precautions when with friends and family this weekend. Wear a mask, socially distance, wash hands frequently, limit your social contacts, avoid crowded areas, and meet in outdoor or well-ventilated areas where possible. We should not be taking chances with Covid-19 as it could cause considerable disruption to our everyday lives if an infection does occur.”