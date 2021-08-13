Latest distribution of Covid cases confirms increases in most areas of Limerick

THE number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 increased in most areas of Limerick in the two weeks up to August 9, new figures have revealed.

While the link between cases and serious illness appears to have been broken, the figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre show the 14-day incidence rate of Covid-19 increased in five of Limerick's six Local Electoral Areas between July 27 and last Monday.

The only LEA where a reduction was recorded was in the Newcastle West Municipal District. However, it continues to have the highest incident rate in Limerick and is the only LEA in Limerick to have a rate above the overall national rate.

A total of 700 new cases were reported across Limerick over the two weeks - up from the 648 new cases that were reported in the preceeding forthnight.

According to the figures, the lowest incidence rate in Limerick was in the Adare/Rathkeale Municipal District where 75 new cases of the disease were reported in the most recent period.

____________________

Latest case numbers for Limerick (July 27 - August 9)

Newcastle West

594.5 (163 new cases)

Limerick City East

367.8 (130 new cases)

Limerick City North

342.8 (119 new cases)

Cappamore/Kilmallock

327.4 (114 new cases)

Limerick City West

283.7 (99 new cases)

Adare/Rathkeale

270.7 (75 new cases)