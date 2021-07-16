Latest distribution of Covid cases in Limerick is confirmed

The highest incidence rate of Covid-19 in Limerick is in the Limerick City North LEA
NEW figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre show the 14-day incidence rate of Covid-19 in the Limerick City North LEA is now more than three times the overall national rate.
The figures, which relate to the 14 days up to July 12, also show the number of cases in the Cappamore/Kilmallock Municipal District has doubled in a week.
A total of 376 new cases were reported across Limerick over the two weeks - compared to 311 between June 22 and July 5.
As of Monday, the incidence rate in Limerick City North (509.9 per 100,000 population) was the highest in Limerick and the third highest in the country.
According to the figures, the lowest incidence rate in Limerick was in the Adare/Rathkeale Municipal District where 20 new cases of the disease were reported.
The overall national rate is 150.8 (per 100,000 population).
____________________
Latest case numbers for Limerick (June 29 - July 12)
Limerick City North
509.9 (177 new cases)
Limerick City East
229.2 (81 new cases)
Limerick City West
120.4 (42 new cases)
Cappamore/Kilmallock
97.6 (34 new cases)
Newcastle West
80.2 (22 new cases)
Adare/Rathkeale
72.2 (20 new cases)
More News
Rachael Conway and Padraig Fogarty at Tullig Wood on the Limerick Greenway, which opened to the public earlier this month | PICTURE: Sean Curtin
There were multiple deaths of residents at St Michael's Nursing Home following an outbreak of Covid-19 earlier this year
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.