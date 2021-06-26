Increase in daily Covid numbers confirmed by Department of Health

THE Department of Health has reported a significant day-on-day increase in the number of confirmed cases of Covid-19.
According to provisional figures published this Saturday evening, a total of 443 new cases of the disease were recorded on Friday - up from 380 during the previous 24 hours.
The number of patients in hospital has risen slightly to 43 while the number in ICU remains stable at 13.
As it is a weekend, a breakdown of figures from Limerick and the wider Mid West Region is not available.
However, on Friday it was revealed that the number of cases reported on Thursday (36) was almost double that on Wednesday.
