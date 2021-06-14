Further extension of pop-up Covid-19 test centre in Limerick confirmed

THE Health Service Executive has announced a further extension of the free walk-in and drive-in Covid-19 testing facility at St Joseph's Health Campus at Mulgrave Street in the city.

The facility, which first opened on May 26, will now remain open up to and including Monday, June 21, operating daily from 11am until 7pm.

The free service, which was opened as part of the response to the recent spike in new cases of Covid-19 in Limerick, is being led by the National Ambulance Service, with support from HSE Mid-West Community Healthcare and Public Health Mid-West.

No appointments are needed but those who attend must bring a photo ID and provide a mobile phone number so they can be contacted with their results.

Over the past week, pop-up testing centres were also opened in Rathkeale, Kilmallock and Moyross.

The primary Covid-19 test centre at Eastpoint Business Park, Ballysimon Road also remains open for appointments and self-referrals.