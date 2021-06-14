Further extension of pop-up Covid-19 test centre in Limerick confirmed

Further extension of pop-up Covid-19 test centre in Limerick confirmed

The walk-in and drive-in test centre at Mulgrave Street will remain open until June 21

Reporter:

David Hurley

THE Health Service Executive has announced a further extension of the free walk-in and drive-in Covid-19 testing facility at St Joseph's Health Campus at Mulgrave Street in the city.

The facility, which first opened on May 26, will now remain open up to and including Monday, June 21, operating daily from 11am until 7pm.

The free service, which was opened as part of the response to the recent spike in new cases of Covid-19 in Limerick, is being led by the National Ambulance Service, with support from HSE Mid-West Community Healthcare and Public Health Mid-West.

No appointments are needed but those who attend must bring a photo ID and provide a mobile phone number so they can be contacted with their results.

Over the past week, pop-up testing centres were also opened in Rathkeale, Kilmallock and Moyross.

The primary Covid-19 test centre at Eastpoint Business Park, Ballysimon Road also remains open for appointments and self-referrals.

BREAKING: Limerick daily Covid-19 case numbers confirmed

  

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie