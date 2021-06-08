BREAKING: HSE to open two additional pop-up Covid-19 test centres in Limerick

Additional walk-in and drive-through testing centres will open later this week
HSE Mid West Community Healthcare has announced that walk-in and drive-through Covid-19 test centres will open at two additional locations in Limerick later this week.
The centres will be located at Fitzgerald Park, Kilmallock on Thursday and Friday and at Moyross, Health Centre on Saturday and Sunday.
The provision of the additional test centres is an operation led by the National Ambulance Service and supported by HSE Mid-West Community Healthcare and Public Health Mid West
Meanwhile, a pop-up centre at Mick Neville Park in Rathkeale will operate again tomorrow while Covid-19 test facilities remain open at both Ballysimon Road and St Joseph’s Health Campus in the city.
Members of the public who are attending any of the test centres must bring a photo ID and provide a mobile phone number so that they can be contacted you with their results.
Those attending are also being reminded to adhere to public health guidelines around physical distancing at the pop up facilities.
