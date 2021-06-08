BREAKING: HSE to open two additional pop-up Covid-19 test centres in Limerick

BREAKING: HSE to open two additional pop-up Covid-19 test centres in Limerick

Additional walk-in and drive-through testing centres will open later this week

Reporter:

David Hurley

HSE Mid West Community Healthcare has announced that walk-in and drive-through Covid-19 test centres will open at two additional locations in Limerick later this week.

The centres will be located at Fitzgerald Park, Kilmallock on Thursday and Friday and at Moyross, Health Centre on Saturday and Sunday.

The provision of the additional test centres is an operation led by the National Ambulance Service and supported by HSE Mid-West Community Healthcare and Public Health Mid West

Meanwhile, a pop-up centre at Mick Neville Park in Rathkeale will operate again tomorrow while Covid-19 test facilities remain open at both Ballysimon Road and St Joseph’s Health Campus in the city.

BREAKING: Concern over Covid-19 outbreaks in Limerick workplaces as weekend figures are confirmed

  

Members of the public who are attending any of the test centres must bring a photo ID and provide a mobile phone number so that they can be contacted you with their results.

Those attending are also being reminded to adhere to public health guidelines around physical distancing at the pop up facilities.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie