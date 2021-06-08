BREAKING: Concern over Covid-19 outbreaks in Limerick workplaces as weekend figures are confirmed

THE Department of Public Health Mid-West is reporting an increase in Covid-19 outbreaks in workplaces in Limerick following a sharp increase in the incidence rate in recent weeks.

While the increase in numbers appears to have stabilised, the 14-day incidence rate remains significantly above the overall national rate.

Provisional figures, collated by Public Health Mid West, show there were 191 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Limerick over the bank holiday weekend. There were 45 cases on Friday, 35 on Saturday, 74 on Sunday and 37 on Monday.

Nationally, the Department of Health says there were 271 new cases on Monday and that there are currently 77 Covid patients in hospital with 27 in ICU.

As of midnight, Monday 7 June, we are reporting 271* confirmed cases of #COVID19.

27 in ICU. 77 in hospital.



*Daily case numbers may change due to future data review, validation and update. — Department of Health (@roinnslainte) June 8, 2021

Over the the past two weeks, Public Health Mid-West has recorded 858 new Covid-19 cases in Limerick, 65 in Clare, and 40 in North Tipperary.

The current 14-day incidence rate (per 100,000) population is 440.2 in Limerick, 56.1 in North Tipperary, and 54.7 in Clare.

Covid-19 situations are currently being investigated in 37 workplaces in the Mid-West, involving more than 10 outbreaks, 128 cases, and an estimated 270 close contacts. The vast majority of these workplaces are in Limerick.

Public Health Mid West is also currently investigating more than 15 outbreaks among schools and early education settings, many of which are linked to a high incidence of Covid-19 in their respective communities.

Commenting on the latest figures, Dr Mai Mannix, Director of Public Health Mid-West, said: “While progress is being made in relation to last month’s cyber attack, our department remains very busy managing new Covid-19 outbreaks in workplaces, schools, and communities. And while numbers appear to have lowered in some recent days, we can expect fluctuations, but the daily figures need to be significantly lower and kept at low levels for a sustained period of time."

Dr Mannix is urging everyone to redouble their efforts when socialising with friends and family given the current high incidence of Covid-19 in the community and the recent easing of restrictions.

"Reduce your social contacts, meet outdoors, and avoid indoor social contact outside the Public Health guidelines," she said.

“As Leaving Certificate exams commence tomorrow, I am urging students, and friends and families of students, to be extra conscious of activity outside your household this month. Unfortunately, we aware of a small number of students who will miss this week’s exams as a result of being a confirmed case or close contact. This is such an important moment in their lives, and we can help them by following the Public Health guidelines," she added.

Members of the public are also encouraged to continue availing of free walk-in and drive-through testing at Eastpoint Business Park on Ballysimon Road in Limerick city, St Joseph’s Health Campus on Mulgrave Street, and Mick Neville Park in Rathkeale.