Incidence rate of Covid-19 drops below national rate in most parts of Limerick

THE 14-day incidence rate of Covid-19 is now below the overall national rate in five of Limerick's six Local Electoral Areas.

Figures published this Thursday, show the rate of infection in all areas of the city and county continues to decline following the peak of cases over the Christmas and New Year period.

The only LEA in Limerick which now has a rate above the overall national rate of 455 (per 100,000 population) is Limerick City East where 224 cases of Covid-19 were reported between January 19 and February 1.

According to the latest data from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, number of cases of Covid-19 reported across Limerick over the 14 days (832) is just over a quarter of the number of cases (3,205) which were confirmed during the preceeding fortnight (January 5 to January 18).

The incidence rates, as of February 1, for the six LEAs in Limerick are.

Limerick City East: 633.8 (224 new cases) [707.8 the previous week]

633.8 (224 new cases) [707.8 the previous week] Cappamore/Kilmallock: 448 (156 new cases) [982.2 the previous week]

448 (156 new cases) [982.2 the previous week] Adare/Rathkeale: 418.6 (116 new cases) [707.3 the previous week]

418.6 (116 new cases) [707.3 the previous week] Limerick City North: 414.8 (144 new cases) [725.9 the previous week]

414.8 (144 new cases) [725.9 the previous week] Limerick City West: 398.3 (139 new cases) [725.9 the previous week]

398.3 (139 new cases) [725.9 the previous week] Newcastle West: 193.3 (53 new cases) [448.6 the previous week]

Nationally, the latest data shoes the highest rates of infection, between January 19 and February 1, were in Carrigmacross/Castleblaney, Monaghan (1096.3); Enniscorthy, Wexford (1086.1); Monaghan, Monaghan (1079.5); Blanchardstown/Mulhuddart, Dublin (1005.5) and Castlebar, Mayo (930.2).

Earlier tonight, 77 new cases of Covid-19 were reported in Limerick by the Department of Health.