BREAKING: No Covid-19 deaths and six new cases nationwide

THERE have been no new deaths reported across the country due to Covid-19 this Monday evening.

However, there are six new cases nationwide, the latest figures reveal.

There has now been a total of 1,753 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Sunday, the HPSC has been notified of six confirmed cases of Covid-19 . There is now a total of 25,766 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Over the past 14 days, the total number of confirmed cases notified to the HPSC is 270.

Of which;

Males 43% / Females 57%

Median age is 34 years old; 69% of these cases were under 45 years of age

20 counties reported new cases; Dublin 55%, Kildare 10%, Cork 6%. All other counties were 5% or less



Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “We are now seeing outbreaks of the virus in a range of work settings, including in construction, in fast food outlets and in supermarkets.

“We can’t underestimate how quickly clusters develop. We have come so far together, but we need to stay vigilant to prevent a resurgence across the whole country in the coming weeks.

"Many workplaces have introduced the new regimes and safety measures necessary to reopen their businesses. I would remind all employers that the workplace and most particularly, shops, services and supermarkets, are the new front line, we are asking you to do everything you can to put the safety of your staff and customers first.

“With the increase in outbreaks in our communities, I would urge everyone to wear face coverings in healthcare settings and when shopping, including in the supermarket and other indoor retail services.”

Rachel Kenna, Chief Nursing Officer, Department of Health, said; “Our healthcare workers have been at the front line since March and they deserve our best efforts to continue to minimise the spread of this virus.

“The impact of any increase in cases will be hard on healthcare workers, who have already given so much to keep us safe this year.

“Let’s reward their dedicated and unwavering service by holding firm on Covid-19.”

Dr Sumi Dunne, ICGP, said: “Covid-19 is a highly infectious disease – it thrives in crowds. There is no blame in contracting the virus.

“Please stay alert and look out for common symptoms such as a cough or a high temperature. If you suspect you have the symptoms, isolate yourself from other people to contain the virus and come forward for testing by contacting your GP as quickly as possible.

“Testing helps us identify, isolate and contain the virus. It helps to keep the numbers low in our communities. If you haven’t done so already, download the Covid-19 Tracker App – it’s an easy way to keep track of your contacts.”

Dr Vida Hamilton, National Clinical Advisor and Group Lead, Acute Hospitals, HSE, said: “Covid-19 is such a new virus, there is no way to predict how unwell you will feel if you get it. Avoidance is always better than cure. Sticking to the fundamental public health advice is the key to suppressing this virus.

“Don’t underestimate how important it is to keep washing your hands, keep your distance from others, wear face coverings when in healthcare settings, in shops and on public transport, remember to use good cough/sneeze hygiene, these steps are vital to protecting everyone in the community, especially the most vulnerable.”

The Covid-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of Covid-19 in the community.

The latest episode of the Department of Health Podcast is available online: Episode 3: ‘Nurses versus Covid-19: The Reality from the Frontline’.”

Research conducted on behalf of the Department of Health show 70% of the population now self-report to wearing face coverings.

The nationally representative sample of 2,100 people conducted on behalf of the Department of Health today reveals:

94% of people who use public transport say they wear a face covering every time with 4% saying they wear a face most of the time.

37% of people say they wear a face covering every time they are shopping, up from 26% last week and 30% say they wear a face covering most of the time.

Three quarters (75%) think that there will be a second wave – up 30% since June.

