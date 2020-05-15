BREAKING: Four new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Limerick as total approaches 600

The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Limerick new stands at 595, it has been revealed.

The National Public Health Emergency Team says it has been notified of 129 new cases of the disease across the country – four of them in Limerick.

It says a further 16 people have died bringing the total number of Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland to 1,518.

Statement from the National Public Health Emergency Team



The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that a total of 16 people with #COVID19 have died. — Department of Health (@roinnslainte) May 15, 2020

Speaking at a media briefing, Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer appealed to people to stay at home where possible despite the easing of some public health restrictions from Monday.

“As we ease restrictions that were implemented in recent weeks, the core message remains the same, stay at home where possible and follow public health behaviours to limit the spread; hand washing, respiratory etiquette and physical distancing. I urge everyone to remember how easily this virus can spread, how quickly we could lose the progress that the country has worked so hard to achieve,” he said.

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer added: “Over a very short time period we have witnessed a whole of society effort to stop this virus in its tracks. Across Government, our health, social care and emergency services, Gardaí and Defence Forces, businesses and the non-profit sector, media and general public at large, it has been heartening to witness such collective action.”

The latest analysis of Confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland shows.

· 57% are female and 42% are male

· the median age of confirmed cases is 48 years

· 3,062 cases (13%) have been hospitalised

· Of those hospitalised, 387 cases have been admitted to ICU

· 7,427 cases are associated with healthcare workers

· Dublin has the highest number of cases at 11,557 (49% of all cases) followed by Kildare with 1,352 cases (6%) and then Cork with 1,256 cases (5%). The number of cases in Limerick accounts for 2.5% of all cases.