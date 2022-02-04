In Pictures: Full house and big smiles at Limerick bingo night's return

IT DIDN'T matter if the attendees at Cappamore Bingo didn't win a cent - they were just delighted that bingo was back!
Organisers of the popular night on the social calendar had to take a break due to the Omicron wave of Covid-19. The smiles on the faces in these photographs taken by Brendan Gleeson show the happiness at its return.
Tommie Ryan, of the bingo committee, said patrons had been in contact with the committee for updates for weeks. The Leader even got a phone call from a lady and when we told them the good news they were overjoyed.
Players come from all over Limerick city and county, Tipperary, Clare and Cork to Cappamore for bingo. €2,300 must be won every night.
Next Thursday, February 10 there is a special raffle to celebrate Valentine's weekend.
