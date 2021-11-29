Plans for major upgrade of civic centre in Limerick village are revealed

PLANS for a significant upgrade of Croom Civic Centre have been showcased for stakeholders and members of the local community by Croom Community Development Association (CCDA).

An open-day took place recently and drew great interest from the local community, surrounding areas and local representatives.

The project, which is being spear-headed by Patricia Ryan, CEO of CCDA, is due to start shortly and it's hoped the reconfigured Civic Centre will re-open next summer.

The works will see the current civic space being moved to a new first floor and the addition of toilet facilities for those visiting the hugely popular Town Park.

When complete, the Riverside Restaurant will have a larger kitchen and additional dining spaces allowing for the preparation of meals from locally-sourced raw ingredients.

The new dining space will consist of three interconnecting areas, within the premises, which will facilitate the hosting of small and large private functions for those living in Croom and beyond.

Hook and Ladder operated a pop-up restaurant at Croom Civic Centre over the summer and Croom Community Development Association says it will be looking for a restaurant operator to lease the new space in due course, and expressions of interest welcome.

"This is a very exciting project and one we are keen to deliver for the community. Through a lot of hard work and commitment Croom has been on an upward trajectory progressing steadily every year for the last number of years," said Mike Mangan, chairman of CCDA.

"We hear a lot in the media about rural towns and their decline right around the country. Croom, with the support of everyone locally and the local authorities, can be the template for all rural towns and villages throughout the country,” he added.

Once reopened the Civic Centre, which is located at Main Street in Croom, will continue to offer all of the same services to the community it currently provides.

Funding for the project has been secured from a variety of sources and CCDA has worked hard to make the project a reality for the community in partnership with Ballyhoura Development, the local authority, the LEADER fund and other philanthropic organisations.

"Croom has a lot to offer, we have a new secondary school in Colaiste Chiarain, investment in the Regional Orthopedic Hospital, a new Primary Health Care Centre, plans to expand our Enterprise Centre, Croom GAA have invested in state-of-the art facilities. Our local businesses are investing in the community, we have a newly refurbished Spar store and Croom is fortunate to have an award-winning business like Croom Precision Medical at the heart of the community," added Mike Mangan.

While significant funding has been secured for the refurbishment works, further fundraising events will be organised over the coming year.