16/09/2021

Limerick pupils starstruck by special visitor to their school

Grand National-winning Jockey Rachel Blackmore pictured during her visit to Corpus Christi NS in Moyross

Cian O'Broin

PRIMARY school children at one Limerick school were starstruck this week following a visit from a Grand National winning jockey to their school.

Corpus Christi school in Moyross warmly welcomed Rachel Blackmore to their school, where she inspired all the young students interested in pursuing a career in horses with the salient advice: “Never ever give up on your dreams!”

The 2021 Grand National winning jockey spoke to students about her journey this year on becoming the first woman to win the Grand National, which took place at Aintree Racecourse in Liverpool.

The special talk was orgainsed for the school children by Limerick businessman and racehorse owner JP McManus, whose horse Minella Times was ridden to victory by Rachel Blackmore in this year’s Grand National, winning by over six lengths ahead of runner up Balko Des Flos.

During her visit to Corpus Christi, the 32-year-old Tipperary jockey imparted invaluable advice to the schoolchildren, followed by a question-and-answer session.

A spokesperson for the school stated:  “What an amazing role model for all our superstars interested in pursuing a career with horses in the future. Thanks so much to JP McManus for arranging this visit and for all your help incredible support of our school!”

