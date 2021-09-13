Search

13/09/2021

Gateway to Limerick Greenway supports local charity with fun day

Pam McNamara, accepting a cheque for €5000 from Derek Downes, Team Rathkeale on behalf of the Butterfly Club. The money was raised at the Greenway Fun Day in Rathkeale.

RATHKEALE has been gearing up to ensure it is ready as the Gateway to the Limerick Greenway.

Earlier this month, the local community held a Greenway Fun Day to mark the upgrading of the Limerick Greenway and to give a public welcome to Rathkeale to all those walkers and cyclists wanting to use the new facility. 

Held in the impressive grounds of the historic Augustinian Abbey, it was a hugely successful event with a capacity crowd enjoying music, food, games, competitions, spot prizes as well as a market throughout a sun-filled afternoon. 

It also raised €5,000 for the local Butterfly Club which provides a social outlet for children and young adults with additional needs from all over West Limerick in a safe, fun-filled environment.

“We plan to use some funds to improve our new outdoor area for the kids,” said Noel White, chairperson of the Butterfly Club.

Meanwhile, the town itself has become greenway-ready and cyclist-friendly with new facilities installed throughout the town.

In a coordinated approach stretching the length and breadth of Rathkeale, new bike stands have been erected and car parking and toilet facilities made available.

The town also offers cyclists picnic tables, puncture repair facilities, bike hire and a Failte Ireland Tourist Point.

