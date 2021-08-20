'Banksy of East Limerick' wishes hurlers well

SUCKLER dairy farmer Brenda Lundon has been called the 'Banksy of East Limerick' thanks to her bold white on black creations.

While graffiti artist Banksy uses buildings as his canvas, Brenda prefers silage bales for her expressionism. The lady from Pallasbeg, Cappamore, has been getting rave reviews for her daily creations in support of the Limerick hurlers.

Brenda started writing the messages on Sunday morning and posts photos daily on her Facebook page.

"I usually do something at Christmas around Elf on the Shelf but I do Elf on the Shed! So I said I'll do something for the All-Ireland. People are getting great craic out of it.

"It's all good fun and light humoured and wishing Limerick the very best of luck," smiled Brenda, whose brother James came up with the "Banksy of East Limerick" phrase.

She got more bales brought in on Thursday morning so she has plenty of room for messages. And if Limerick do beat Cork, Brenda will be out early on Monday morning to paint a new one.

But like any good artist, Brenda divides opinion with farmers an easy target.

"One person said, 'Farmers haven't much to be doing if they’re out painting bales' but I fired right back at them," laughed Brenda.