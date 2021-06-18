Free family fun day in Limerick village this weekend

GIVEN the easing of public health restrictions, Ballyhoura Beo will host a family fun day this weekend just ahead of Father's Day.

The free event, at Croom Town Park, is being run in collaboration with the Maigue Rivers Trust, the Local Authority Waters Programme, Ballyhoura Development and Croom Civic Center.

Those who attend will learn about the bio-diversity in the river Maigue with guided talks from the Maigue Rivers Trust. There will be workshops for all ages including orienteering, a scavenger hunt, pond dipping, and nature drumming – all taking place outdoors.

While the event is free of charge, pre-registration is required for some of the workshops.

Social distancing and other public health guidelines must be observed and sanitization facilities will be provided throughout workshop stations.

The family fun day takes place between 10am and 1pm on Saturday - more details here.