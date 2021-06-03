Diocese of Limerick postpones Holy Communions and Confirmations scheduled for early July

CONFIRMATIONS and First Holy Communions planned from Thursday, July 1 to Sunday, July 4 in Limerick will have to be rescheduled, the Bishop of Limerick has confirmed.

Bishop Brendan Leahy "regrettably" emailed all the priests in the diocese to inform them of the directive on Wednesday evening.

"I deeply regret that, as a result of government guidelines, we have been advised by the Taoiseach’s office that that no First Holy Communions or Confirmations should take place until after July 5 onwards," he told the Limerick Leader.

"I fully appreciate this will come as a great disappointment and inconvenience for the parishes impacted, particularly of course the children, parents, teachers and clergy nut I believe we have no option but to follow this public health advice," added Bishop Leahy.

July 1 to July 5 were very popular dates for the already postponed sacraments as it coincided with the end of the primary school year.

Some parishes had planned both Confirmations and Holy Communions in that timeframe and the postponements will have a bigger impact on rearranging Confirmations as the majority of pupils will be going to new schools in September.

It is understood one of the reasons for the postponements is that indoor dining is not due to reopen until July 5. There are also restrictions regarding the number of visitors who are permitted to attend households.

Schools impacted by the decision are expected to inform pupils and their parents in the coming days before making alternative arrangements.