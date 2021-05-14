Limerick Going for Gold set to return this summer

APPLICATIONS are being sought from community and voluntary groups interested in participating in the Limerick Going for Gold competition which is set to to return this year.

Limerick City and County Council has confirmed that it, in conjunction with the JP McManus Charitable Foundation, has decided to proceed with the initiative on the premise that the public health guidelines in relation to Covid-19 are followed at all times.

It was cancelled last year due to the pandemic and associated restrictions.

Limerick Going for Gold, which runs alongside the Tidy Towns competition, aims to assist with Environmental Improvement works undertaken by non-profit making organisations working across Limerick.

While grant assistance will be provided for the a variety of projects and works, there are some restrictions as to what the funds can be used for.

The competition element of Limerick Going for Gold 2021 is under review and will be finalised in the coming weeks subject to public health guidelines with regard to Covid-19.

Limerick Going for Gold, which is supported by the Limerick Leader, was first launched a decade ago.

Closing Date for the receipt of completed application forms is Friday, May 28 - for more details and to apply click here.