New path to replace 'well-worn mud track' in Limerick park

A NEW footpath is to be constructed at Caherdavin Park on the northside of Limerick city.

Confirming the news, Cllr Olivia O'Sullivan says it has been a long time in the offing and that she is looking forward to the works beginning in the coming weeks.

"This is great news for local residents, young and old, from Caherdavin and Shannonvale, who use this park regularly and will benefit from it all year round, and especially this year as we all look to maximise the local amenities in our immediate area with minimal travel expected in 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic," she said.

Cllr O'Sullivan added: "The new path will follow a well-worn mud track from the Mayfield Road entrance under the trees and link to the other paths in the park to extend the pathway network. This will make it safer for all and improve accessibility for the many elderly walkers using this local park, as well as giving more path for dog walkers, and children cycling or scooting.