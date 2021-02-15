Limerick organisations selected as finalists in National Lottery Good Causes Awards

TWO Limerick-based organisations have been named as finalists in the National Lottery Good Causes Awards.

The Awards honour the inspiring work and achievements of thousands of voluntary projects, clubs and individuals from all over Ireland who, with the help of National Lottery Good Causes funding, have had an extraordinary impact on their local communities.

One of the Limerick finalists, Blue Box Creative Learning Centre, provides free access to mental health and wellness programmes for young people and families.

Many of the young people availing of the services have been greatly affected by issues such as bullying, domestic violence, homelessness, sexuality and grief. The group aims to ensure that disadvantaged and marginalized members of the community have access to vital mental health resources needed to overcome trauma. The group will contest in the Youth category of the Awards finale.

The second Limerick finalist, Headway Limerick, provides rehabilitation services to adults living with acquired brain injuries.

Its aim is to support clients to rebuild their lives after brain injury and to help them to reach their full potential. The group ensure that help is accessible and works to assist clients to become active members of their communities.

The 36 winning groups, from across the country, will now proceed to the grand final in six categories: Sport, Health & Wellbeing, Heritage, Arts & Culture, Community and Youth. A seventh category, Irish Language, will have a special award to be announced at the Awards final, in recognition of outstanding work done in the promotion of the Irish Language.

Commenting on the announcement of the finalists, Andrew Algeo, CEO of the National Lotttery said: "The Good Causes Awards allow us to shine a light on the outstanding work being done in our communities by extraordinary groups. Our aim is to recognise the exceptional contributions of our finalists and show the people of Ireland exactly what their participation and support in the National Lottery is achieving within their communities. We are all aware of how difficult the past year has been and how important sports clubs, organisations and groups are to our wellbeing. This truly is our chance to show our appreciation for keeping our communities going during such uncertain times.”

The judging of the National Finals of the Good Causes Awards will take place virtually this Tuesday and Wednesday when representatives from each of the finalists will be asked to make a short presentation and respond to any questions from the judges.

The judging panel will be chaired by Lotto presenter & weather presenter, Nuala Carey. Fergus Finlay, Columnist and Author, will join the panel as an independent judge at this stage.

“It is such an honour to be involved in the Good Causes Awards as the event really is a unique opportunity to highlight the array of remarkable groups and organisations doing great things in communities all over the country. I am looking forward to meeting the 36 finalists and hearing about the inspirational work that they have continued to do – even during Covid times. It feels even more heartening to be involved considering the difficulties that have been faced by so many during the past year,” said Fergus Finlay.

Each national category winner will receive €10,000 while the overall Good Cause of the Year will get an additional €25,000 on top of this.

The winners will be announced on Saturday, May 29 at the Mansion House in Dublin (subject to Public health measures in place at the time). The event will take virtually, if required.

More information on the finalists and the National Lottery Good Causes Awards can be found here.