Significant funding boost for enhancement projects in Limerick villages

LIMERICK City and County Council has received funding of nearly €700,000 for six projects under the Town and Village Renewal Scheme.

The funding, from the Department of Rural and Community Development was awarded by an independent panel following a competitive application process.

The successful projects, which are located in Feenagh, Glin, Croom, Caherconlish, Doon and Rathkeale, have a particular emphasis on stimulating economic development.

The funding will also assist towns and villages to implement measures that can help them to respond to the challenges associated with Covid-19.

Welcoming the allocation of the funding, the Mayor of the city and county of Limerick, Cllr Michael Collins said:

“The development and investment in our rural towns and villages in County Limerick is crucial, we need to make them vibrant and safe places to be attractive to live, work and do business. The Covid-19 pandemic has made us all appreciate the outdoors to exercise and for mental health reasons and I’m delighted that so many projects funded in Limerick will support the development of our recreational amenities across the county. The funding of the ehub in Doon will help the local community there adapt to the challenges posed by the pandemic and significant investment to regenerate old buildings and enhancement works at areas of natural beauty is hugely welcome.”

Limerick City and County Council Director of Services for Community Development, Gordon Daly added: "These projects will all further enable our towns and villages to be more attractive plays to live in, work in and visit and have been developed in partnership with their local communities. All of these excellent projects when completed will enhance the quality of life in rural Limerick and we look forward to seeing them advance in 2021.”

The six Limerick projects to receive funding are:

Feenagh

Creation of new town park, including parking for cars and bikes, walkways, public lighting, sensory and butterfly garden. €100,000

Glin

Interpretive fit out and production of audio visual material for the Knights of Glin Interpretive Centre under construction to the annex of Glin Library €90,351

Croom

The creation of two new cark parks near the Town Centre adjoining the Main Street trading area €100,000

Caherconlish

The creation of a safe walking route for the’ Old Creamery’ Looped walk, including safe pedestrian access from Caherconlish National School. €100,000

Doon

The development of a Community Services and eHub facility, with 8 PC stations, Tea/Coffee Room, Toilets, an Office and Conference Room. €89,550

Rathkeale

The restoration and conversion of the old Stationhouse building to provide facilities to support the Great Southern Greenway Limerick. €200,000

❇️Delighted to announce that €679,900 has been allocated to six Co Limerick projects as part of the Town & Village Renewal Scheme❇️



✅Caherconlish – 100K



✅Feenagh - €100K



✅Croom - €100K



✅Rathkeale - €200K



✅Doon - €89, 550



✅Glin - €90,351 pic.twitter.com/dTeGRIbFNc — Niall Collins (@NiallCollinsTD) January 8, 2021

Welcome Renewal Scheme funding of €679,901 announced by @HHumphreysFG for 6 #Limerick Towns & Village this morning. Delighted to see €100,000 allocated to #Caherconlish Village for a safe walking route for the 'Old Creamery' Looped Walk & Safe access to @CaherconlishNs pic.twitter.com/7qtYgL1gWA — Kieran O’Donnell TD for Limerick City Constituency (@kodonnellLK) January 8, 2021

In 2020 Limerick City and County Council also secured €350,960 in funding for projects in 12 towns and villages under the Town & Village Renewal Accelerated Measure.