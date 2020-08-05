Tesco to support community groups helping children in Limerick

COMMUNITY groups helping children during the Covid-19 pandemic are to receive €6,500 in the latest round of Tesco Ireland’s Community Fund initiative.

The retailer has annnounced it will dedicate the fifth round of this year’s programme to community-based projects that support children’s organisations impacted by virus.

Every eight weeks, each Tesco store in Limerick and across Ireland donates up to €1,000 between three local causes in its local community. Each of the nominated groups will receive an even share of the donation during for the duration of the pandemic.

Announcing the latest round of donations, Geoff Byrne, chief operating officer at Tesco Ireland said: “As we continue to adapt and adjust to new ways of life in our communities, we must recognise the huge sacrifices young people throughout Limerick have made in recent months. The Tesco Community Fund continues to be a vital funding resource to the local communities that we serve, and we are delighted to be able to help these organisations at this time.”

The Limerick beneficiaries in the fifth round of the programme are:

Abbeyfeale

• Scoil Ide agus Isosef

• Scoil Mhathair de

• St. Mary's Boys National School

Arthurs Quay

• John the Baptist Boys School

• St Bridget's National School

• St Mary's Girls School

Coonagh

• Christ The King Boys School

• Scoil Mhathair de

• St Gabrielle's School

Dooradoyle (Crescent SC)

• Catherine Mc Auley School

• Mid West School for the Deaf

• St Gabrielle's School

Newcastle West

• Ballyguiltenane National School

• Monagea National School

• St Moluas National School

Roxboro

• Southill Hub

• Steps S.C.P Completion Program

• Weston Anglers

Shannon Banks

• Christ the king Caherdavin

• Scoil Mhathair de

• St Gabrielle's School

The Tesco Community Fund donations are just one in a series of measures that Tesco has implemented to help those most in need in communities across Ireland during Covid-19.

Tesco Ireland previously donated €240,000 through the Community Fund programme to local causes affected by the Covid-19 pandemic earlier this year.

Launched in July 2014, the Tesco Community Fund supports local causes in the communities around its 151 stores throughout Ireland. To date, the Community Fund has helped over 16,850 local projects.

