Happy Christmas from everyone at the Limerick Leader!

As we celebrate Christmas 2019, we in Limerick can look forward with optimism to 2020, a year that promises plenty.

The team here in the Limerick Leader want to thank our loyal readers who have helped make this website the most successful one in local journalism in Ireland.

Each week we receive on average over one million page views from people around the world, but particularly from Limerick people at home and abroad.

We take pride in giving accurate and up-to-date stories on everything from hard news to sporting action, letting you know what is happening on your home turf.

Early in the new year we will see the launch of a new brand for Limerick in 2020. This will be important in promoting Limerick overseas.This is not just for tourists but will help in luring multinational companies to choose Limerick as their European HQ.

A General Election is expected in the early months of 2020. This will see a number of issues raised on the doorstep and up at the top will be the treatment of the sick and elderly at University Hospital Limerick.

The Limerick Leader has unashamedly each week put the trolley figures for those waiting to be admitted to the hospital, on our front page. A capital budget of €19.5 million has been approved for the provision of a modular 60-bed inpatient ward block at the hospital.The main contractor has commenced work, and it is anticipated that the construction will be completed in 2020.

It is vital that it is completed on time. It is important that the people of Limerick tell the candidates on the doorsteps the importance of improving the situation at the hospital, as the trolley crisis in Limerick is by far the worst in the country. Let's hope the numbers on trolleys will be much reduced in 2020. One sick person left on a trolley is one too many. The Limerick Leader will continue to keep the spotlight on the crisis until it is resolved.

Once again we want to thank you our readers and our advertisers for your continued support throughout the year. We hope you all have a peaceful Christmas and we wish you the very best for the year ahead