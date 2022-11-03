Healthy Living: Eat the pumpkins!

SALES of pumpkins around Halloween accelerate, in fact Ireland is the largest consumers in Europe – yet, sadly, most pumpkins are just used as silly decorations. Don’t throw out the flesh, try to incorporate it into your family’s dinners, because the pumpkin is one of the most nutritious vegetables available, and has much more to offer than crooked smiles or a menial filling for holiday pies.

Its bright orange colour comes from its Carotenoid content. The alpha- and beta-carotenes are potent antioxidants, helping your body neutralize free radicals and prevent cell mutations. They are pro-vitamin A carotenoids, meaning that the body converts them to vitamin A (retinol), which then promotes healthy vision and immune function. Alpha-carotene may also reduce the risk of developing cataracts and interfere with tumour growth, while beta-carotene is anti-inflammatory, healing and soothing for the mucous membranes.

Pumpkins are loaded with Potassium, one of the most important minerals for the overworked adrenal glands and the cardiovascular system during these stressful times. The seeds of the pumpkin are excellent sources of Zinc, which is a major mineral for the immune system, digestion and hormone balance. Both the flesh and seeds of the pumpkin are a great source of fibre, feeding your good bacteria in the digestive tract, keeping it healthy and supporting your immune system.

Cook the flesh into winter-warmer soups, roast them to side any meats or fish, or try these recipes:

Pumpkin Hummus

1 small organic pumpkin, chopped, peeled, deseeded

1/2 teaspoon of cumin

20ml olive oil

1 jar of light tahini

1 full bulb of garlic, roughly chopped

2 lemons (juiced)

1 tin of chickpeas, drained and rinsed thoroughly

salt & pepper to taste

Preheat the oven to 170˚c. Toss the pumpkin dices in some olive oil, season, add the chopped garlic - bake until soft and sweet. Toss the seeds in olive oil, season – add some chilli flakes if you like, and roast them on a separate tray until crisp. Once slightly cooled, throw the pumpkin into your food processor and add the rest of the ingredients. Zap it in the food processor till the consistency is smooth, season to taste. Serve drizzled with olive oil and seeds on the side.

Pumpkin Falafel

500g baked & mashed pumpkin

160g chickpea flour (might need a tad more)

2 handfuls of finely chopped chives

1 garlic clove, minced

squeeze of lemon

Fistful of dried goji berries (optional)

1 tablespoon mild curry powder

Pinch of dried chilli flakes or 1 diced red chilli (optional)

black sesame seeds or chia seeds to garnish

fresh coriander, to serve

Preheat the oven to 200°C/180°C fan/400°F. Line a baking tray with parchment paper.

Using clean hands, mash all the falafel ingredients (except the black sesame seeds) together. Put the falafel mix in the freezer for 15-30 minutes to firm up. Mold the mix into falafel shapes and place them on a lined baking tray. Sprinkle them with black sesame seeds and cook in the oven for 20-45 minutes, depending on their size.

Try it with Greek yoghurt dip and salad with fresh coriander leaves.