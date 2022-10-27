Louise Loves: Talented young Sophie wins Junior Eurovision

THIRTEEN-year-old Sophie Lennon from Newry in County Down has been crowned champion of Junior Eurovision Éire 2022 and will travel to Yerevan thanks to a public vote!

The decision was made on Sunday live on TG4 at 9pm. Singer and Eurovision stalwart Brian Kennedy joined Cúla 4’s Niamh Ní Chróinín and broadcaster Chris Greene on the judging panel.

The three finalists each performed twice.

First a pop song as Gaeilge followed by a cover of an Irish Eurovision hit. All vying for the public's vote.

Sophie Lennon topped the voting polls with Clare Keely and Niamh Noade narrowly missing out.

Sophie Lennon is no stranger to competition, coming third in last year’s Junior Eurovision Competition Final.

Sophie said: “I’m having the most amazing experience with the Junior Eurovision, it is so much fun and I have made lots of new friends also. I’m really excited now for the final!”

This year Sophie was also named BBC School Soloist 2022 and was a semi-finalist on Britain’s Got Talent.

Sophie was chosen as the star of new West End musical ‘Marnie and the Kaleidoscope’ which takes to the stage 2023 and earlier this year appeared in an ITV Children’s series ‘Ted’s Top Ten’.

Sophie Lennon will travel to Yerevan in Armenia this December 11 to represent Ireland on the European stage.

Her task now is to impress the whole of Europe with her angelic voice and remarkable stage presence. The song she will perform at Junior Eurovision 2022 will be announced in the coming weeks and has been specially written –as Gaeilge- with Sophie’s voice in mind.

Sunday’s Junior Eurovision final ends six weeks of music, ceol agus siamsaíocht on TG4.

