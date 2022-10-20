Louise Loves: Made of Earth lands at Limerick's Hunt Museum

THE HUNT Museum’s latest exhibition Made of Earth explores the story of clay and ceramics and examines how they have impacted civilisation through the ages and in turn how civilisation has developed through their use.

The interactive exhibition and experience uses touch, sound, virtual reality and games to bring to life the physical and symbolic properties of ceramics and their importance to our social history.

After feeling clay in its raw state, the visitor discovers how pottery and ceramic making originated and developed over time going on a journey from prehistory c. 9000BC through Ancient Rome and the Renaissance right up to the Industrial Revolution and the advent of mass production while the rituals, symbolic meanings and technical achievements are highlighted. The experience is enhanced through the use of the Hunt Museum’s new clay studio, immersive video, 3D printing and audio access, VR and games.

The exhibition showcases several ceramic pieces from the Hunt Museum’s permanent collections from the Neolithic to Irish Contemporary ceramics, allowing visitors to gain an appreciation of their origins, uses and pictorial decorations that adorn them.

Jill Cousins, Director, The Hunt Museum, said, “The formations of civilisations, our use of tools, our interest in beauty, and even our identity, are all entwined with the development of ceramics. Made of Earth tells that story while showcasing the Hunt Museum’s rich collection of ceramics. Deliberately not a passive experience of looking and reading, Made of Earth evokes all your senses in a very immersive way. We hope that this helps visitors to engage in our collection in a new way and gain an understanding of the fundamental role ceramics has played in our shared history across the globe”.

This is a joint initiative with the Ceramics Department and Limerick School of Art & Design (TUS) which intends to reflect the richness and creativity of contemporary ceramic practice in Ireland, while complementing the Museum’s diverse holding of historic ceramic artefacts. The exhibition will run until March 2023.



HALLOWEEN HIGHLIGHTS IN LIMERICK CITY

Twisted Tales at the Coach House in No. 2 Pery Square

Brought to you by The Opera Workshop ensemble, bringing tales of portentous old dears, contentious wills, wild geese and ships lost at sea in the operas of Fiona Linnane and Luke Byrne!

The Samhain Swim

Kicking off the festivities as evening falls, we will open our own bathing area on the shores of The Shannon. Plunge into the cool waters of our city’s river and experience a Samhain swim.

Afterwards a legendary and well-earned post swim feast awaits. Hot drinks and treats from The Urban Food Co-op will be served by the hearth of the Curraghgour Boat Club.The bathing area opens at 6pm. Spaces are limited so book early.

The Scare Factory

Unleash your worst nightmares at The Scare Factory as the terror experience returns to it's raw, gritty roots at one of Limerick's oldest & most iconic locations, The Old Cleeve's Factory! Buy tickets online now to secure your place! Recommended for ages 13yrs and over.

TO DO

SAMHÁIN HALLOWEEN FESTIVAL

Lumen Street Theatre bring ‘Samhain’, Limerick’s Halloween Festival, back to the streets of Limerick between 27th - 29th October. Celebrating, re-imagining and retelling local Halloween stories through history, folklore and traditions.

TO LISTEN

LYRA – 29 BOX (PICTURED ABOVE)

LYRA has announced today the release of her new single ‘ 29 Box’. The Cork native coined the term ‘29 Box’ which references the most common size dimension of Snapshots used to create the perfect aesthetic on social platform sites.



TO SEE

CURRAGHCHASE PUMPKIN PATCH

Limerick’s favourite pumpkin patch is back! Sprinkle pumpkin fairy dust across the patch to find your favourite pumpkin to carve. Master carvers will be on hand to help out if you need a little inspiration!