Louise Loves: Niall Horan and Lewis Capaldi’s Limerick stopover

GUINNESS Ireland have announced the release of a documentary following best buds Niall Horan and Lewis Capaldi on an Irish roadtrip!

The documentary, titled ‘Niall Horan’s Homecoming: The Road to Mullingar with Lewis Capaldi’, will follow the musicians as they hit the road from Dublin to Mullingar.

Announcing the docufilm, Guinness said: “Guinness Ireland very proudly presents, Niall Horan’s Homecoming: The Road to Mullingar with Lewis Capaldi. Three days, two globally recognised musicians, one incredible road trip documented in an episode filled with fun, friendship and laughter.

“What happens when two of the biggest names in music embark on a road trip in Ireland? A film that captures adventure, friendship, storytelling and non-stop laughter.

“All inspired by Horan’s desire to revisit and reconnect with all that he loves of home; to retrace the origins of the exciting life journey he’s on and experience the reality of Ireland today, alongside side his best friend, Lewis Capaldi.”

Along the way the pair meet and chat with guitar maker George Lowden, rising Irish star Tolu Makay and Dublin busker Jacob Koopman.

Filming took place at the Fleadh Cheoil 2022, which was held in Horan’s hometown of Mullingar in August. Their attendance at the beloved fleadh went viral as soon as they arrived! Lewis was seen carrying an Irish flag as they strolled down the town’s main street, and you might have seen a clip, doing the rounds on social media of Niall Horan climbing in a bar window to join a music session in the town!

The duo visited a mural of Niall, a statue of Joe Dolan and a number of shops in the area as they were being followed by a film crew.

TG4 shared a video of the buachaillí arriving in Mullingar, while Niall is behind the wheel, Lewis sat in the passenger seat and was quick to show off his Irish language skills.

After being asked “Conas atá tú?", he cheekily responded with "Póg mo thóin,".

The release date has not been confirmed, but fans can expect to see the film later this year!

The pair became friends in 2018 when Niall slid into Lewis’ DMs and asked him to come on stage to sing during one of his shows in Scotland.

