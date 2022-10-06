Louise Loves: Teaching Council Féilte

I WAS honoured to host at FÉILTE 2022 - the Teaching Council’s annual Festival of Education in Learning and Teaching Excellence last weekend.

FÉILTE is a unique opportunity for teachers across primary, post primary and further education to share teaching methodologies, resources, ideas and innovations in teaching, learning and assessment.

The theme of this year's event was remembering, respect, reflecting and reimagining.

After a tough two years of pandemic closures, online learning and accredited grades. FÉILTE celebrated the fantastic teaching and learning that is taking place across primary, post-primary and further education.

FÉILTE is one of the largest annual gathering of teachers in Ireland. This year was even more special as we celebrated 10 years of FÉILTE, in DCU’s Helix theatre.

Some stand out-moments on the FÉILTE Main Stage were provided by FÉILTE’s special guests.

An insightful keynote speech from Declan Coyle, who is creator of The Green Platform, Declan reminded teachers that: “Educators are the great multipliers” he asked: “how many amazing people are making massive contributions to humanity because of magnificent teachers who inspired them from their inner place of positive power on The Green Platform. Treasure hunters discovering each unique gift”.

Secretary General of the Department of Education Bernie McNally shared her thanks with teachers across the country for their resilience and ability to adapt and overcome unprecedented challenges.

Author, Columnist & Chartered Psychologist Allison Keating hosted a panel discussion on wellbeing in the staffroom.

Chairperson of the Teaching Council Michelle Keane shared her hopes for this academic year and planned reform and progression.

While Acting Director of the Teaching Council Phil Fox looked positively into the future with confidence and pride in Irelands Educators.

Event highlights are available on the Teaching Council website – teachingcouncil.ie.



DANCE LIMERICK – RISING VOICES!

Dance Limerick are hosting the Irish Premiere of the contemporary dance performance “Rising Voices” by Alexandre Iseli on Thursday October 6, at 7:30pm in St. John's Church, John’s Square.

This new contemporary dance piece is driven by the urge to ‘give people a voice’, featuring four emerging young dancers under the artistic direction of Tipperary Dance Artistic Director, Alexandre Iseli. A collection of restless ritual attempts, Rising Voices combines creation with professionalisation in an interdisciplinary collaborative process.

Rising Voices is an emotionally engaging artwork that expresses the unique beauty of each individual, and their attempt to elaborate collective meaning through a ritual journey that progressively consolidates the bonds of the group.

For more information visit dancelimerick.ie

TO DO

CATCH PILLOW QUEENS @DOLANS

2022 began with the band being invited to make their US Late Night television debut on CBS’s The Late Late Show! To celebrate, the band released a newly recorded version of live favourite RATS on limited edition vinyl, along with an epic, fan filled music video.

The rest of the year will see the band complete their long delayed sold out Irish and UK tour dates.

TO LISTEN

GEMMA COX (pictured above)

HARD TO HEAL

The second single from her debut EP Tall Stories, rising Irish talent Gemma is a pianist as well as a beautiful lyricist!

TO SEE

JUNIOR EUROVISION ON TG4

SUNDAY at 20:30

Join me and Darragh Ó Caoimh on the hunt for this year's Junior Eurovision representative!