Positive Parenting: Celebrating breastfeeding week in Limerick

EXPERT help for every step of the way. That is the theme for this year’s National Breastfeeding Week, which aims to highlight the supports available to mothers and babies on their breastfeeding journeys.

National Breastfeeding Week is marked in the calendar each year from October 1st to 7th. This week, is chosen purposefully, as it is the end of Week 40 of the calendar year, symbolising the first week after a child’s birth.

Breastfeeding is the most natural and healthy way to feed babies and young children. Every breastfeed makes a difference. Any amount of breast milk is beneficial for both mother and baby. The longer you breastfeed, the greater protection for mother, baby and for society. That is why it is crucial that women are empowered, enabled and supported on their breastfeeding journey.

Breastfeeding isn’t always easy. It can be difficult, and there is sometimes a steep learning curve for the family. However, it is important to remember supports are available, online and in your local area.

One valuable resource is the HSE-run MyChild website (www.mychild.ie), which contains trusted information from health experts, as well as advice and tips for breastfeeding and answers to common questions. The website also includes direct online access to a breastfeeding expert called ‘Ask the Expert.’ This is a live chat and e-mail breastfeeding advice service, available 7 days a week. MyChild can also be found on Facebook and Instagram.

Another valuable resource are local breastfeeding support groups which offer support and advice, as well as an opportunity to meet with other parents on the same journey. Some groups meet online, while for others, in-person meetings have resumed post-Covid. Details on your local group can be found on www.mychild.ie.

There is also a range of additional supports which include breastfeeding preparation and antenatal classes, our midwives and public health nurses and online resources such as virtual breastfeeding groups.

In Limerick, events for this year’s National Breastfeeding Week include an art exhibition taking place in the Hunt Museum on Sunday, 2nd of October. ‘Fighting the Breastfeeding Stigma through Art' is by Dr Afif El Khuffash, a neonatologist and lactation consultant at the Rotunda Hospital in Dublin. His paintings feature images of women breastfeeding their babies, and depict the wide range of emotions, experiences, struggles and elation that comes with the breastfeeding journey. Dr El Khuffash has said that some mothers say they are still asked to breastfeed in private and what he wants to demonstrate is that breastfeeding a baby is natural and should be celebrated. Dr Maria Tempany will also be present at the event. She will recite some of her poetry on motherhood from her two published books of poems, ‘A Mother’s Birth’ and ‘A Love So Strong’. We will also hear first- hand from a mother who will talk about her breastfeeding journey and what breastfeeding meant to her and her family. This is a free, family-friendly event, which will include colouring stations for children and refreshments for all.

Breastfeeding rates in Ireland are increasing. Between 2019 and 2021, HSE figures show a 5% increase in the number of babies being breastfed at the first public health nurse visit. However, the overall breastfeeding rate of 59% is still lower than other countries and we know that there is room for further improvements. This National Breastfeeding Week gives us the opportunity to celebrate breastfeeding, to highlight its benefits and challenges, and to reduce the stigma around breastfeeding. Most importantly, it also gives us the opportunity to reinforce the important message that supports are available for families on their breastfeeding journey and that breastfeeding is the best way to feed your child.

This article was contributed by a member of Parenting Limerick. Parenting Limerick is a network of parenting and family support organisations. For more information on this and other topics go to www.loveparenting.ie.